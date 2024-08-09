Suspect sets building on fire during hours-long barricade situation in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long barricade situation in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

Police responded to 2204 Fulton Street at 3:49 p.m. for reports of a dispute between two people.

One of the individuals involved fled the scene and the other person, a male, barricaded himself inside the building with a sharp object, police said.

The building, as well a two adjacent buildings, were evacuated during this time.

Hours later, around 6:46 p.m. the male suspect started a fire inside of the location, police said.

According to the FDNY, one firefighter suffered an injury, along with the arson suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

The fire was placed under control at 7:34 p.m., FDNY officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

