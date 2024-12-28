Suspect rams U-Haul truck into police cars while fleeing cops in Newark: police

NEWARK (WABC) -- Two officers were injured while arresting a suspect after two people in a U-Haul truck rammed into the officer's vehicle while fleeing police in Newark, police said.

Police responded about a possible abduction on South 9th Street.

The incident ended with a chaotic scene of a man being arrested outside of a car wash.

Police said when they arrived to the scene of a possible abduction, officers found a man and woman in a U-Haul truck.

The driver of the truck refused police requests to exit the vehicle and instead rammed into the officer's vehicle and two parked cars before fleeing the scene, police said.

The U-Haul was found unoccupied at the intersection of 7th and Dickerson Street.

The suspect was arrested on the 300 block of W. Market Street, police said.

Two officers were injured while placing the suspect under arrest and were taken to University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injures, police said.

The woman who had also been inside the U-Haul has not been located, police said.

The man is facing charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, eluding, aggravated assault on police officers and criminal mischief, according to police.

