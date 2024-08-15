  • Watch Now
26-year-old woman shot and killed in Teaneck

WABC logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 3:49PM
Police investigate shooting in Teaneck, NJ
One person was wounded and another in custody. Mike Marza has breaking details.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in Teaneck on Thursday morning.

It happened on Hickory Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot in a private residence and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Bergen County officials say there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Few other details were released.

