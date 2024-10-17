Man jumps from 2nd floor inside Trump Tower in Midtown, authorities say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man jumped from the second floor to the first floor lobby inside Trump Tower, according to authorities.
They say they reviewed surveillance video and determined the individual, believed to be an adult male, jumped from the second floor balcony to the ground floor lobby.
He was found conscious and alert and was transported to the hospital.
This is not believed to be related to Donald Trump or his security.
The atrium is a publicly designated space that anyone can enter.
Few other details were released.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.