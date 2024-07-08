Teen wanted in theft of police vehicle in New Jersey, 2 others arrested

Police in New Jersey are searching for the thief who sole a police cruiser early Monday morning.

Police in New Jersey are searching for the thief who sole a police cruiser early Monday morning.

Police in New Jersey are searching for the thief who sole a police cruiser early Monday morning.

Police in New Jersey are searching for the thief who sole a police cruiser early Monday morning.

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the thief who stole a police cruiser early Monday morning.

It started with officers trying to arrest a group of teens as they drove in a stolen vehicle from Jersey City around 2:42 a.m.

Police spotted the stolen 2018 Jeep Wrangler at a gas station in Secaucus.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it rammed into two occupied Secaucus police vehicles.

One officer suffered a knee injury.

The front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, and the driver, a 15-year-old boy ran from the scene and were captured by police.

A third suspect, a rear-seat passenger in the stolen Jeep, entered a marked police vehicle and sped off.

Cops chased after him in their own vehicles, with the suspect allegedly reaching speeds more than 100 miles per hour.

He got away but abandoned the police car in Hillside.

The suspect remains on the run.

"The 15-year-old male driver was just released from the electronic bracelet program last month from previous arrests involving violence and is back committing crimes," Chief Dennis Miller said. "Although they are 15 and 16-year-olds, these juveniles are criminals and their actions bolster my opinion that they will continue to commit crimes without fear of repercussion. It needs to be recognized that our Juvenile Justice System needs to be reformed to hold juveniles accountable or this recidivism will continue. We must acknowledge that not every juvenile can be rehabilitated and must give prosecutors the tools needed to prosecute these criminals or they will continue to plague our communities. I also want to thank all the agencies that assisted us including the Kearny and Hillside Police Departments, New Jersey State Police and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office."

The 15-year-old driver was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon (vehicle) for unlawful purposes, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and conspiracy to commit receiving a stolen vehicle.

He was remanded to the Morris County Youth Detention Facility.

The 16-year-old passenger was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and conspiracy to commit receiving a stolen vehicle. He was released to his parents, with a pending appearance in Family Court.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucusnjpolice.gov.

Nina Pineda has the details on how you can avoid car title trouble with 7 On Your Side.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.