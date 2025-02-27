Officials investigating suspicious fire that broke out at home in Tenafly, New Jersey

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at a home in Tenafly, New Jersey on Thursday.

Flames broke out inside a single-family home at 12 Cameron Rd. around 11:45 a.m.

When the Tenafly Fire Department arrived at the scene, they made sure there was no one inside.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for smoke inhalation and severe burns;.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The arson squad in the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

