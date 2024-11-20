Missing puppy rescued in woods using thermal drone

DOBBS FERRY (WABC) -- When you hear about rescue crews going above and beyond the call of duty you probably weren't thinking of something quite like this.

A pet rescue group was called last week to help find a missing dog that vanished into the woods in Dobbs Ferry.

With a little help from a drone team, they were able to rescue the dog, but not without some suspense.

Lexi was missing for hours but was recovered safely thanks to a view from overhead.

She was tracked down with a drone equipped with thermal imaging.

The young man who scooped her up works at the shelter where she had been adopted from just 6 days before.

"I'm really overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the people who helped recover her," Suzette English, Lexi's owner said.

English adopted the 2-year-old to give her other dog Travis a companion.

While on a walk, Lexi slipped out of her collar.

Pet Rescue in Harrison was contacted and Kevin Ramirez went to help.

In the meantime, Michael Coyne joined in who operates Heatseeker Drone Services and does these types of searches pro bono.

At one point, Lexi was being followed by a fox that got scared off by the drone's spotlight.

"I think what saved her is the fact that she was so small because she was able to run between the fencing and the fox couldn't. so she ran out into the yard and the fox was stuck in the woods," Coyne said.

18-year-old Ramirez was able to grab the pup, who he said was one of his favorites at the shelter.

"It took her a good four to five times pacing back and forth to decide if she should come to me or not, but then I stuck out my hand I let her sniff me and she was like wait a minute I know you," Ramirez said.

"To have Kevin there someone who knows the dog and who the dog knows really well, made all the difference," Paula Krenkel from Pet Rescue said.

English called them heroes.

"That saved me and my family so much heartache over really feeling as if we had failed this tiny creature, this puppy," English said.

Lexi is back at home with a sturdier collar.

