Thieves smash car windows, steal airbag in string of crimes in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- Police in Westchester County are investigating after thieves smashed car windows and stole at least one airbag.

It happened in a parking lot on John Street in New Rochelle overnight.

One victim said he parked his car at night and by the time he returned in the morning to head to work, his vehicle had been broken into and the airbag was gone.

He said he'd like to see tighter security measures.

"I would like some cameras in the nighttime," said Alejandro, a resident. "In the summertime we have a lot of people running here in the nighttime, this area is very dark."

Residents say this is the third time this week that cars were broken into in this area.

They say the thieves commonly target SUVs.

