Tiempo for 12/22/24: Bronx Music Hall and Human I-T

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What a show we have in store for you!

We'll take you inside the brand new concert venue, the Bronx Music Hall.

Event planners expect to welcome 20-thousand visitors each year to the concert hall.

The venue will host music and dance classes, theater workshops, and more.

Latin jazz great and former Tiempo guest Bobby Sanabria will be here to tell us about it. He's one of the artistic directors at the Bronx Music Hall.

The non-profit Human I-T is on a mission to make sure all communities have equal access to computers, laptops and other tech gadgets.

The organization refurbishes donated tech gear and presents it to people in underserved communities.

Human I-T also provides digital training en español.

The non-profit has partnered with companies like General Motors and AT &T to divert tons of unused technology from landfills.

The company also plans to open a digital equity center in New York.

Gabe Middleton, the co-founder of Human I-T, joins us.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

