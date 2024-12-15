Tiempo 12/15/24: Developing Latino studies in NYC schools; guiding students through FAFSA forms

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we focus on education - highlighting a new initiative to develop Latino studies in New York City schools, and events designed to help guide students and families in filling out complex federal aid forms.

More than 400,000 New York City school students are Latino. In response, local educators and community organizations have launched a new initiative to develop a Latino studies curriculum.

New York City Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, who is also Latina, is in favor of the plan.

Joining us is Dr. Limarys Caraballo from Columbia University's Teachers College and América Cañas Garcia from United Way of New York City. Together they educate us on how a Latino studies curriculum would be implemented.

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez, from UFT's College and Career Resource Fairs, and Francisco García-Quezada from the New York City Regional Bilingual Education Resource Network, join the show to highlight several FAFSA completion events they are holding in our area, designed to help students and families navigate the complex application process.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

