Tiempo 10/13/24: Photos capture South Bronx's Puerto Rican community of 1970s and 1980s

As Tiempo wraps up its 2024 celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, we highlight the work of photographers who documented South Bronx's Puerto Rican community in the 1970s and 1980s

As Tiempo wraps up its 2024 celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, we highlight the work of photographers who documented South Bronx's Puerto Rican community in the 1970s and 1980s

As Tiempo wraps up its 2024 celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, we highlight the work of photographers who documented South Bronx's Puerto Rican community in the 1970s and 1980s

As Tiempo wraps up its 2024 celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, we highlight the work of photographers who documented South Bronx's Puerto Rican community in the 1970s and 1980s

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, it's our final show in the 2024 celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

We'll highlight the Bronx photographers who documented the South Bronx Puerto Rican community in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Their photos are on display in an exhibit at the Museum of Bronx History.

Also ahead: Our favorite comic book heroin La Borinqueña makes her debut at Comic Con later this month. She now has several new action figures. We'll talk to the character's creator, Edgardo Miranda Rodriguez, a little later in the show.

But first: The Yonkers Chamber of Commerce just appointed a new president.

The Westchester organization does what chambers do: it supports businesses. It hosts educational programs to help retailers expand and grow their operations and it provides guidance and counsel for new businesses. Yonkers is home to a large Hispanic population.

Joining us is Lenny Caro, the new president of the Yonkers Chamber of Commerce.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.