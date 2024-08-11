Tiempo 8/11/24: Previewing the National Dominican Day Parade; NYC writer Angie Cruz debuts kids book

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Tiempo, we learn more about a local novelist and writer who recently debuted her own children's book.

Angie Cruz wrote the book, "Angelica and La Guira," about a little Dominican girl who lives in Washington Heights and uses the power of music to connect with her roots back in her home country.

Tiempo speaks with Cruz about the book and the impact she hopes it has on her community.

But first: the annual National Dominican Day Parade takes place once again in Midtown Manhattan.

The parade celebrates Dominican culture and the many triumphs of Dominicans in New York City. In fact, Dominicans make up the largest Hispanic population in the city at nearly 35%.

National Dominican Day Parade Board Member Manuel Saez and Ambassador of Culture Honoree Amaurys Grullon join the show to discuss the celebration and preview the parade.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

