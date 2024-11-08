Social media star Charli D'Amelio making Broadway debut in '& Juliet'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Long before Charli D'Amelio was a social media phenomenon - and before she became the first person to hit 100 million TikTok followers and before she won the Mirror Ball trophy - she was a little girl who loved to dance.

"Dance was always very special to me, I used dance as a way to communicate in a way I can't always do with my words," D'Amelio said.

With more than 100 million followers watching her every move - and countless others trying to copy them - the 20-year-old is taking on her biggest stage yet: the bright lights of Broadway.

D'Amelio is joining the cast of the Tony-nominated " & Juliet."

The musical is a modern twist on Shakespeare's classic tale set to the biggest pop hits of our time.

"I still can't believe it, I've never felt so connected to a project, I am playing Charmian, every ensemble member has a name which is very special," D'Amelio said. "Not all shows do that. Everyone gets to take their role in their own way. You're your own person, and you're costuming and how you play everything is so unique to you."

Much like D'Amelio herself, it's a story about rewriting the rules and finding your own spotlight.

"I spent so much of my time growing up, never thinking that I would get to be in a room like this, and always doubting myself," she said. "I'm just so thankful for everyone that helped get me here, and for my mom. She was driving me to dance classes. She was driving me to dance competitions. Just kept reminding me that I could get somewhere with dance even when I doubted myself."

She said that being able to now have her mom watch her on stage is going to be amazing.

"There is confusion as to why I would be stepping into something like this, not having the resume that some of these cast members have, I feel like this is my time to just show how much I'm really putting in to be right there with them," D'Amelio said. "I feel like myself, this was how I was growing up. You go to rehearsal and you do the things, and performing is something that I just have always loved doing."

D'Amelio said she is excited for all the of the cast members who will make their Broadway debut alongside her.

"Everyone is so talented, it's such a beautiful show, and it moves me to tears every time I see it," she said. "I just I can't wait for everyone else to see it as well."

