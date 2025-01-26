2 people slashed in the face inside club in Times Square

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people are recovering after being slashed inside a nightclub in Times Square.
Police say the attack happened at a club on Broadway between West 48th Street and 49th Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
According to the NYPD, a 21-year-old and a 26-year-old were both slashed in the face.
First responders transported the victims to an area hospital. Officials say the two people are expected to be OK.
There are currently no arrests.
Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the slashing.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.