Tractor-trailer carrying gravel overturns creating huge delays on Mario Cuomo Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer carrying gravel overturned on the Mario Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge early Wednesday morning.
It happened on the Westchester County-bound side around 5:30 a.m. impacting Rockland County drivers trying to make their way through.
Alternate routes include taking the Bear Mountain Bridge, Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, or the George Washington Bridge.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
Delays ranged from two hours to 90 minutes during the cleanup, which was expected to take several hours.
