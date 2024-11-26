A train to partially shut down for much-needed repairs in the Rockaways

N.J. Burkett has the latest on a partial A train shutdown which will begin in January.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- More than 12 years after Superstorm Sandy, the repairs on New York City infrastructure still aren't over, in particular, a five-mile stretch of a major subway train line set to undergo repairs in January, which will affect around 9,000 commuters a day.

The A train may be the most vulnerable subway line in New York. The line carries riders back and forth across Jamaica Bay, and for the people of the Rockaways, it's a lifeline. But after 60 years of punishing storms and round-the-clock wear and tear, this stretch of the A train is crumbling.

The A train was trashed in Superstorm Sandy in 2012. It was cleaned up and service was restored, but it never fully recovered, and remains vulnerable to future storms.

The typical subway train weighs about a half-million pounds, so imagine the wear-and-tear from dozens of trains coming in and out of the Rockaways every day for 65 years, not to mention damage from the elements.

Beginning January 17, a 1,600-foot section will be replaced. It will force the closure of a five-mile stretch south of Howard Beach.

Temporary shuttles will run along the Rockaways, and buses will run from the Rockaways to the Howard Beach station. Shuttles will be free and run around the clock.

"We're getting this work done now before some other catastrophe occurs, we get it done in advance so that we can continue to provide service for a very long time," said Jamie Torres-Springer of MTA Construction and Development.

It's been 12 years since Superstorm Sandy. Waiting another year is not an option.

