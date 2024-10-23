LaGuardia Airport named nation's best by Forbes Travel Guide

A new report by Forbes Travel Guide names LGA as the nation's top airport.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- If you are traveling in or out of New York City, consider booking your flights at La Guardia Airport.

The Queens-based travel hub was named the nation's top airport by Forbes Travel Guide.

The accolade comes after an $8 billion facelift for the airport, which kicked off in 2016 and wrapped up about two years ago.

Before the transformation, the airport frequently came in last on most lists.

It was also famously compared to a third-world country in 2014 by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

