Trial underway for murder of 2 men police say were drugged, killed after nights out in NYC

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Three men go on trial in Manhattan on Wednesday on charges they robbed people outside bars and nightclubs, drugging them in order to steal their cellphones and credit cards.

For two victims, Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, the alleged conduct proved fatal. More than three dozen other druggings were linked to two separate patterns of robberies in and around Manhattan clubs, dating back to Sept 2021.

Umberger's mother is expected to testify.

The defendants allegedly identified victims who were drunk and then offered them tainted narcotics or marijuana at a bar. Once the drugs took effect, they were robbed of their cellphones and large amounts of money were transferred from the victims' bank accounts.

According to the indictment, they offered drugs to people exiting bars and nightclubs, intending to incapacitate them. The defendants would then steal cell phones or credit cards from their victims in order to make unauthorized purchases and money transfers. The defendants then divided the proceeds among themselves, prosecutors said.

On April 21, 2022, Hamilton and Barroso approached Ramirez outside of The Ritz Bar in Midtown. Less than an hour later, they left him incapacitated in a cab. Ramirez died from a combination of drugs and other substances, including fentanyl, P-fluorofentanyl and heroin.

They then allegedly stole the victim's cellphone and other property. DeMaio, charged as an accomplice and co-conspirator, allegedly stole $3,200 from the victim via unauthorized Zelle transactions and Hamilton bought sneakers.

On May 28th, Hamilton and DaMaio approached Umberger who was leaving The Q NYC. Less than 90 minutes later, they left him incapacitated in an apartment. He died of fentanyl poisoning.

Hamilton stole thousands of dollars from the victim's credit card accounts and allegedly made multiple unauthorized purchases totaling more than $3,500.

