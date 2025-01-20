BreakingAccuWeather Alert: Arctic blast to follow snow
24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Trump Inauguration: Sandra Bookman and Mike Marza report from Washington D.C.

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, January 20, 2025 2:11AM
Trump Inauguration: Sandra Bookman and Mike Marza report from Washington D.C.
Mike Marza and Sandra Bookman are in Washington, D.C. ahead of Trump's second inauguration.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Sandra Bookman and Mike Marza are in Washington D.C, to cover Monday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

You can catch their reports on Channel 7.

Trump's inauguration will take place on Monday, Jan. 20. He will take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States and JD Vance will take the oath of office as vice president.

This is Trump's second inauguration as president. The first was as the 45th president on Jan. 20, 2017.

You can follow live updates HERE.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW