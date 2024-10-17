Transit union demands safety reforms amid attacks on MTA workers in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Transit Workers Union is calling for safety reforms after another violent attack on a subway worker.

TWU Local 100 has filed a formal grievance against the MTA, saying that they fail to protect train operators and conductors from violent assaults by passengers.

"We are not here to be targeted," said TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis. "We have to be protected. They need to take the people out the subway and put them where they belong, get them help!"

On Thursday morning, an MTA security guard was punched in the face at the 137th St-City College Station just after 4 a.m.

It is believed the suspect became combative when the guard informed them the station was the last on the line and to deboard.

The union also held rally on Thursday afternoon to call for justice for train operator Myran Pollack. the 31-year veteran was stabbed multiple times while on duty.

"Enough is enough," added TWU Local #100 Vice President Canella Gomez. "We need major policy changes to keep us safe-us transit workers-safe. We need to be protected and respected."

TWU Local 100 is demanding that transit workers no longer walk trains alone when taking them out of service, that MTA police be at all points where trains are evacuated and available to help if passengers become a threat, and continuous meetings between top MTA officials and TWU Local 100 to review and implement enhanced safety protocols.

The union says in the last three years, injuries against workers continue to rise and 31 workers have been assaulted while cleaning out trains.

