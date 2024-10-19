Lower East Side pizzeria ranked number one pizza in the world

What does it take to be named the top pizzeria in the world? According to Una Pizza Napoletana on the Lower East Side, it's a humble attitude and years of perfecting the dough.

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- What does it take to be named the top pizzeria in the world?

According to Una Pizza Napoletana on the Lower East Side, it's a humble attitude and years of perfecting the dough.

The Italy-based "50 Top Pizza" awards named the pizza spot on Orchard Street its top pick globally for 2024, beating out the famous pizzerias in Naples.

53-year-old owner and chef Anthony Mangieri has been making pizza since he was 15.

Mangieri said he is still learning new techniques to make the best pizza.

His team returned a couple of weeks ago from a trip to Italy.

