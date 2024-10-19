Lower East Side pizzeria ranked number one pizza in the world

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- What does it take to be named the top pizzeria in the world?
According to Una Pizza Napoletana on the Lower East Side, it's a humble attitude and years of perfecting the dough.
The Italy-based "50 Top Pizza" awards named the pizza spot on Orchard Street its top pick globally for 2024, beating out the famous pizzerias in Naples.
53-year-old owner and chef Anthony Mangieri has been making pizza since he was 15.
Mangieri said he is still learning new techniques to make the best pizza.
His team returned a couple of weeks ago from a trip to Italy.
