United Airlines makes second emergency landing at Newark Airport in a week

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight en route to Puerto Rico was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, crews onboard the aircraft reported a fire alarm in the flight deck.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The emergency landing comes just a week after the airline made another emergency landing at Newark Airport.

A United Flight on the same route to Puerto Rico was forced to return to its departure hub in Newark after a mechanical issue was reported.

Passengers on both flights returned to the airport safely.

The FAA is currently investigating the cause of the fire alarm.

