Luigi Mangione to appear in New York City court on murder, terrorism charges

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Luigi Mangione has been sitting in a federal jail since his arrival in New York City last Thursday.

The accused shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is set to go before a judge for his arraignment and face multiple state charges.

Mangione's appearance will come with a heightened security presence.

The Manhattan district attorney formally charged him last week with multiple counts of murder as an act of terrorism.

The state charges could carry life in prison without parole while the federal charges could carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Prosecutors have said both the state and federal cases will proceed on parallel tracks with the state charge expected to go to trial first.

