Officials say they are looking for a suspect, but say this is not an 'active shooter' situation

1 person injured after reports of shots fired inside University of Bridgeport dining hall: officials

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The University of Bridgeport in Connecticut has been placed under lockdown after reports of shots fired, according to officials.

Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center officials say there was a preliminary report of shots fired inside a university dining hall.

A victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are actively searching for a suspect involved in the "isolated" incident and say this is not an "active shooter situation."

They say preliminary information suggests that the parties involved know each other.

The university has been placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers investigate.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the campus, but are urging the public to avoid the area to allow police to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

