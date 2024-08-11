Up Close 8/11/24: Analyzing Kamala Harris' choice for running mate Tim Walz

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Up Close, we talk to Democrats and Republicans about Kamala Harris' pick for running mate Tim Walz, and whether or not he's the right man for the job.

Walz seemed to come out of nowhere and land the VP nomination, beating out Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, the charismatic leader of a key battleground state, and Senator Mark Kelly, an astronaut, a Navy combat veteran, and husband to gun violence survivor and former Rep. Gabbie Giffords.

So, what was it about Tim Walz that made him the right pick for Harris, and how does it change the foundation of the race for the White House?

Mike Marza gets the perspective of both parties, talking to Democrat Congressman Ritchie Torres representing New York's 15th district in the Bronx, and Republican Congressman Anthony D'Esposito representing New York's 4th district.

In addition, we dive deeper into the drones launched this week by New York City Emergency Management, equipped with messages warning people in the city's low-lying areas about the risk of flooding.

It's a tool that could save lives.

Joining us is Christina Farrell, New York City Emergency Management First Deputy Commissioner.

