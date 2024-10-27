Up Close 10/27/24: Anthony D'Esposito, Laura Gillen battle in NY congressional race on Long Island

In this special edition of Up Close, we examine the race in New York's 4th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Anthony D'Esposito and Democrat challenger Laura Gillen.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The battle for control of Congress could very well go through New York.

Democrats are trying to flip several Republican-held seats this upcoming election, in hopes of once again gaining control of the House of Representatives.

One of the hard-fought races includes New York's 4th Congressional District on Long Island. Republican incumbent Anthony D'Esposito is being challenged by Democrat Laura Gillen.

It's a rematch from two years ago, when D'Esposito beat Gillen. But this time, one new poll shows Gillen has a double-digit lead.

Bill Ritter speaks with both candidates about their campaigns ahead of Election Day in this special edition of Up Close.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

