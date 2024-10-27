Up Close 10/27/24: Anthony D'Esposito, Laura Gillen battle in NY congressional race on Long Island

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The battle for control of Congress could very well go through New York.
Democrats are trying to flip several Republican-held seats this upcoming election, in hopes of once again gaining control of the House of Representatives.
One of the hard-fought races includes New York's 4th Congressional District on Long Island. Republican incumbent Anthony D'Esposito is being challenged by Democrat Laura Gillen.
It's a rematch from two years ago, when D'Esposito beat Gillen. But this time, one new poll shows Gillen has a double-digit lead.
Bill Ritter speaks with both candidates about their campaigns ahead of Election Day in this special edition of Up Close.
Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.
WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close