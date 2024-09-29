NYPD searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman inside Upper East Side home

Police say the suspect forced his way into the victim's Upper East Side home and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the victim's Upper East Side home and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the victim's Upper East Side home and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the victim's Upper East Side home and sexually assaulted her.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her Manhattan home.

The attack happened around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of East 92nd Street and First Avenue.

Police say the victim was inside her home when the suspect approached her, forcefully entered her residence and then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

First responders transported the woman to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The NYPD's Manhattan Special Victims Squad is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ: Widow of fruit vendor brutally murdered in the Bronx wants justice

Marcus Solis has the latest on the brutal murder of man as heartbroken family speaks out.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.