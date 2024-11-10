Queens man arraigned, held without bail in shooting of ex-boss on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man charged in the Upper West Side shooting that caused chaos on the subway system was held without bail after being arraigned.

Eduardo Diaz, 42, of Queens, was arraigned on Saturday night in connection to the shooting. His arraignment was delayed because Diaz was taken to the hospital after his arrest.

According to prosecutors, Diaz repeatedly threatened the victim, his ex-boss, over the phone for several months since his dismissal. Diaz confronted him in-person on Thursday morning and brought a gun.

The victim was struck in the leg, hip and shoulder. Diaz kept firing while the victim was on the ground, as multiple other rounds missed him.

Prosecutors said "It is only through incredible chance and good luck that this is not a murder prosecution."

Diaz is charged with several felony counts, including attempted murder, attempted assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 14.

Authorities believe Diaz was a disgruntled former employee at a computer repair shop near 68th Street and Columbus Avenue who shot his ex-boss after he was fired.

The suspect had worked remotely, according to employees, but showed up at the shop and allegedly confronted his boss, Boris Shapiro.

Their Thursday morning dispute moved to the street where police say Diaz opened fire. The suspect fired at least a half dozen times, striking the victim twice in the leg and shoulder.

Shapiro was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside and is expected to survive. His workers were too rattled to speak on camera but told Eyewitness News he's doing fine.

The search for Diaz led to temporary subway delays across Manhattan when he fled to the subway station at 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Authorities had the power turned off so officers could walk the tracks in case the suspect was hiding in the subway tunnel north of the station.

Some passengers had to be evacuated and A/B/C/D trains were delayed for the investigation.

Additionally, some subway riders said they were told to lie on the floor of the train as police searched for the suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect may have left the subway through an emergency exit at 76th Street and they continued to search for him in Central Park on Thursday afternoon.

NYPD officers look into subway grate at 76th Street.

It is not yet clear where Diaz was found.

