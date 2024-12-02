USDA says Monday marks the final day to safely consume Thanksgiving leftovers

The US Department of Agriculture is reminding Americans that today is the last recommended day eat Thanksgiving leftovers.

The USDA says you should consume your feast within four days or freeze the remaining food.

Frozen items should be eaten within six months for best quality.

Experts say perishable items should be refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator.

Food should also be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure safety.

