4 hurt, 1 critically in overnight apartment fire in Washington Heights

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Washington Heights.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Washington Heights.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Washington Heights.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four people were hurt in an overnight apartment fire in Washington Heights.

Fire officials say at least one of the victims was critically injured.

Flames broke out on the third floor of an apartment building on Wadsworth Avenue at around 12:40 a.m.

At least two people were treated on the scene and refused further attention.

FDNY was able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.