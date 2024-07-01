Washington Square Park shut down Sunday night due to crowd control issue

People were seen throwing punches, shoving and dancing on top of cars.

People were seen throwing punches, shoving and dancing on top of cars.

People were seen throwing punches, shoving and dancing on top of cars.

People were seen throwing punches, shoving and dancing on top of cars.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Washington Square Park was shut down on Sunday night as officers worked to get a rowdy crowd under control during Pride celebrations.

People were seen throwing punches, shoving and dancing on top of cars.

Police say several people are now in custody.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.