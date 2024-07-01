Washington Square Park shut down Sunday night due to crowd control issue

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Washington Square Park was shut down on Sunday night as officers worked to get a rowdy crowd under control during Pride celebrations.
People were seen throwing punches, shoving and dancing on top of cars.
Police say several people are now in custody.
