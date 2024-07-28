  • Watch Now
3 injured after driver loses control, crashes car into home in West Babylon

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 29, 2024
Car flips through the air and crashes into house
Chanteé Lans has details on a severe car crash into a home in Babylon.

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people are injured after a car crashed into a home on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police responded to the scene on Great East Neck Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say 27-year-old Cristian Banega-Salmendares was driving a Dodge SUV when he lost control and went off the roadway. Officers say the car then struck a low concrete wall before flipping into the air and crashing into the home.

First responders transported Banega-Salmendares along with a married couple who lived in the house to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment.

Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Town officials are now assessing the damage to the home.

