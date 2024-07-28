3 injured after driver loses control, crashes car into home in West Babylon

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people are injured after a car crashed into a home on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police responded to the scene on Great East Neck Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say 27-year-old Cristian Banega-Salmendares was driving a Dodge SUV when he lost control and went off the roadway. Officers say the car then struck a low concrete wall before flipping into the air and crashing into the home.

First responders transported Banega-Salmendares along with a married couple who lived in the house to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment.

Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Town officials are now assessing the damage to the home.

