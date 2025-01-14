What should you have in a Go Bag? NYC shares tips to help you prepare for a natural disaster

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City says that you'll want to have a Go Bag if there's a natural disaster.

A Go Bag is a collection of things you would want to have readily available if you have to leave in a hurry.

The city says your Go Bag should be sturdy and easy to carry like a backpack or small suitcase on wheels.

They suggest including:

- Bottled water and nonperishable food, such as granola bars

- Copies of your important documents in a waterproof container (e.g., insurance cards, Medicare/Medicaid cards, photo IDs, proof of address, marriage and birth certificates, copies of credit and ATM cards)

- Flashlight, hand-crank or battery-operated AM/FM radio, and extra batteries

- List of the medications you take, why you take them, and their dosages

- Contact information for your household and members of your support network

- Cash, in small bills

- Notepad and pen

- Back-up medical equipment (e.g., glasses, batteries) and chargers

- Aerosol tire repair kits and/or tire inflator to repair flat wheelchair or scooter tires Doctors' names and phone numbers

- First-aid kit

- Toiletries

- Child care, pet care, and other special items

- Supplies for your service animal or pet (e.g., food, extra water, bowl, leash, cleaning items, vaccination records, and medications)

- Portable cell phone chargers

If you have children, pack child care supplies as well as games and small toys.

If you're older or have any special medical needs, consider including these items:

- Instructions and extra batteries for any devices you use

- Back-up medical equipment

- Items to comfort you in a stressful situation

If you have a pet or service animal, you need to pack a Go Bag for them:

- A current color photograph of you and your pet/service animal together (in case you are separated)

- Copies of medical records that indicate dates of vaccinations and a list of medications your pet/service animal takes and why he or she takes them

- Proof of identification and ownership, including copies of registration information, adoption papers, proof of purchase, and microchip information

- Physical description of your pet/service animal, including species, breed, age, sex, color, distinguishing traits, and any other vital information about characteristics and behavior

- Animal first aid kit, including flea and tick treatment and other items recommended by your veterinarian

- Food and water for at least three days

- Food and water dishes

- Collapsible cage or carrier

- Muzzle* and sturdy leash (*Note: Nylon muzzles should only be used temporarily as they can restrict a dog's ability to pant)

- Cotton sheet to place over the carrier to help keep your pet/service animal calm

- Comforting toys or treats

- Litter, litter pan, and litter scoop

- Plastic bags for clean-up

Emergency Supply Kit

Keep enough supplies in your home to survive on your own, or shelter in place, for up to seven days. If possible, keep these materials in an easily accessible, separate container or special cupboard. You should indicate to your household members that these supplies are for emergencies only. Check expiration dates of food and update your kits when you change your clock during daylight saving times.

- One gallon of drinking water per person per day

- Nonperishable, ready-to-eat canned foods, and a manual can opener

- First-aid kit

- Medications, including a list of the medications you take, why you take them, and dosages

- Flashlight or battery-powered lantern, battery-operated AM/FM radio, and extra batteries, or wind-up batteries that do not require batteries

- Glow sticks

- Whistle or bell

- Back-up medical equipment, if possible (e.g., oxygen, medication, scooter battery, hearing aids, mobility aids, glasses, facemasks, gloves)

- Style and serial numbers of medical devices (such as pacemakers) and usage instructions

- Child care supplies or other special care items

Consider adding items that you may need for emergencies like winter storms and heat waves.

Winter weather supplies:

- Blankets, sleeping bags, extra newspapers for insulation

- Extra mittens, socks, scarves and hat, raingear and extra clothes

Hot weather supplies:

- Light, loose clothing

- Sunscreen (at least SPF 15)

- Emergency meal preparation supplies in case of a power outage, such as disposable plates, cups, and utensils

Regardless of the season, it's a good idea to prepare for an in-car emergency.

Assemble an emergency supply kit for your vehicle, and consider adding the following items for winter conditions:

- Sack of sand or kitty litter for gaining traction under wheels, and a small shovel

- Set of tire chains or traction mats

- Working jack and lug wrench, spare tire

- Windshield scraper and broom

- Small tools (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)

- Booster cables

- Brightly colored cloth to use as a flag, and flares or reflective triangles

Information from: https://www.nyc.gov/site/em/ready/get-prepared.page

