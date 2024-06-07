What's up this weekend? Events for 6/8 - 6/9

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Governors Ball Music Festival

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Friday, June 7 - Sunday, June 9

https://www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/

Get Outdoors & Get Together

New York State Parks & DEC Lands

Saturday, June 8

https://opwdd.ny.gov/gettogetherday

Coney Island Beach Clean Up

New York Aquarium

602 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, June 8

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wcs-and-oceanic-global-community-cleanup-coney-island-tickets-915499813587?aff=oddtdtcreator

152nd Street Cultural Festival

Kick-off celebration to The National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Sunday, June 9

https://www.nprdpinc.org/152nd-street-festival

19th Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party

Governors Island

Saturday, June 8 & Sunday, June 9

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

https://jazzagelawnparty.com/

SUBSCRIBE TO THE MORNINGS @ 10 PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.