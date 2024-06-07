What's up this weekend? Events for 6/8 - 6/9

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Friday, June 7 - Sunday, June 9
https://www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/
New York State Parks & DEC Lands
Saturday, June 8
https://opwdd.ny.gov/gettogetherday
New York Aquarium
602 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Saturday, June 8
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wcs-and-oceanic-global-community-cleanup-coney-island-tickets-915499813587?aff=oddtdtcreator
Kick-off celebration to The National Puerto Rican Day Parade
Sunday, June 9
https://www.nprdpinc.org/152nd-street-festival
Governors Island
Saturday, June 8 & Sunday, June 9
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.