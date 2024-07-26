What's up this weekend? Events for 7/27 - 7/28

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Community Healing Day at Jane Baily Memorial Garden



New York Restoration Project

327-329 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11238

Saturday, July 27

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

https://www.nyrp.org/en/get-involved/events/community-healing-day-at-jane-bailey-memorial-garden/

Breed Spotlight: Golden Retriever



Museum of the Dog

American Kennel Club

101 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10178

Saturday, July 27

12 p.m.

https://museumofthedog.org/mc-events/breed-spotlight-golden-retriever/?mc_id=278

Meadowlands Racetrack Seafood Fest



Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

Saturday, July 27

5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

https://playmeadowlands.com/event/seafood_fest/

----------

