What's up this weekend? Events for 7/27 - 7/28

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
New York Restoration Project
327-329 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11238
Saturday, July 27
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
https://www.nyrp.org/en/get-involved/events/community-healing-day-at-jane-bailey-memorial-garden/
Museum of the Dog
American Kennel Club
101 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10178
Saturday, July 27
12 p.m.
https://museumofthedog.org/mc-events/breed-spotlight-golden-retriever/?mc_id=278
Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment
Saturday, July 27
5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
https://playmeadowlands.com/event/seafood_fest/
----------
