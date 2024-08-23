What's up this weekend? Events for 8/24 - 8/25

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

Saturday, August 24

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

9:30 a.m.

https://www.usopen.org/en_US/fan-week/arthur-ashe-kids-day.html

Free Movie Friday

Friday, August 23

Intrepid Museum

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

https://intrepidmuseum.org/free-friday-movie-night-series

Summer HD Festival

Through September 2

Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center

https://www.metopera.org/season/summer-events/summer-hd-festival/

Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience

Through August 25

Hall des Lumieres New York

https://www.halldeslumieres.com/en/destination-cosmos

