  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

What's up this weekend? Events for 8/24 - 8/25

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 2:27PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

Saturday, August 24
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
9:30 a.m.
https://www.usopen.org/en_US/fan-week/arthur-ashe-kids-day.html

Free Movie Friday

Friday, August 23
Intrepid Museum
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
https://intrepidmuseum.org/free-friday-movie-night-series

Summer HD Festival

Through September 2
Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center
https://www.metopera.org/season/summer-events/summer-hd-festival/

Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience

Through August 25
Hall des Lumieres New York
https://www.halldeslumieres.com/en/destination-cosmos

SUBSCRIBE TO THE MORNINGS @ 10 PODCAST

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW