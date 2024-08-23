What's up this weekend? Events for 8/24 - 8/25

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Saturday, August 24
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
9:30 a.m.
https://www.usopen.org/en_US/fan-week/arthur-ashe-kids-day.html
Friday, August 23
Intrepid Museum
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
https://intrepidmuseum.org/free-friday-movie-night-series
Through September 2
Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center
https://www.metopera.org/season/summer-events/summer-hd-festival/
Through August 25
Hall des Lumieres New York
https://www.halldeslumieres.com/en/destination-cosmos
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.