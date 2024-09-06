  • Watch Now
What's up this weekend? Events for 9/7 - 9/8

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 6, 2024 12:06PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

The Escape Game

New York City, Brooklyn
Various dates and times
https://theescapegame.com/

New York Fashion Week

Begins September 6
https://nyfw.com/

Banksy Museum NYC

277 Canal Street
New York City, NY 10013
Various dates and times
https://museumbanksy.com/

New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Sunday, September 8
7:20 AM
5th Avenue, Manhattan
https://www.nyrr.org/races/newbalance5thavenuemile

