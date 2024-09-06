What's up this weekend? Events for 9/7 - 9/8

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
New York City, Brooklyn
Various dates and times
https://theescapegame.com/
Begins September 6
https://nyfw.com/
277 Canal Street
New York City, NY 10013
Various dates and times
https://museumbanksy.com/
Sunday, September 8
7:20 AM
5th Avenue, Manhattan
https://www.nyrr.org/races/newbalance5thavenuemile
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.