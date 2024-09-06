What's up this weekend? Events for 9/7 - 9/8

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

The Escape Game

New York City, Brooklyn

Various dates and times

https://theescapegame.com/

New York Fashion Week

Begins September 6

https://nyfw.com/

Banksy Museum NYC

277 Canal Street

New York City, NY 10013

Various dates and times

https://museumbanksy.com/

New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Sunday, September 8

7:20 AM

5th Avenue, Manhattan

https://www.nyrr.org/races/newbalance5thavenuemile

