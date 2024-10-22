Whitney Museum offering free admission to visitors 25-and-under in December

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Young art lovers in the New York area will now be able to see some of their favorite exhibits for free.

The Whitney Museum of American Art on Tuesday announced the museum will have free admission for visitors 25-and-under starting in mid-December.

The new "Free 25 and Under" program is the third initiative to be launched by the museum since January along with Free Friday Nights and Free Second Sundays. The two latter programs offer free admission for all visitors between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays and all day on the second Sunday of every month.

"Since its founding the Whitney has been committed to supporting young and innovative artists, and we now hope to further support younger audiences, too, by addressing financial barriers that affect this group the most," said Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney's Alice Pratt Brown Director. "I believe deeply in the cultural and social impact we can have by sharing the vitality and relevance of the Whitney's artistic program with young people from New York, the United States, and around the globe."

The museum says Free Friday Nights and Free Second Sunday have welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors.

Approximately 300,000 people have visited the Whitney for free in 2024 when all of the museums offerings are taken into account.

