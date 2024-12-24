Winner of $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot in New Jersey comes forward

NEW JERSEY -- The winner of a Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.13 billion has come forward in New Jersey.

The winning ticket was sold last March at a ShopRite in Neptune Township, Monmouth County.

In New Jersey, lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to file a claim before the ticket expires.

The winner has also chosen to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, a $944 million jackpot is up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing on Christmas Eve.

The cash option on that prize comes out to about $439 million.

Nobody has won the jackpot since September 10. This is the 7th largest prize in the game's history.

