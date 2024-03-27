Ticket in New Jersey wins Mega Millions $1.13 billion jackpot

Watch Mega Millions drawings every Tuesday and Friday night at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

The winner of the Mega Millions $1.13 billion jackpot is among us!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One ticket has won the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.13 billion and it was bought by someone in the Tri-State area.

A ticket in New Jersey matched all six numbers drawn in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. Tuesday's winning numbers were: 11- 22- 7- 29-38 Mega Ball: 4

That ticket just secured the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history! The jackpot had an estimated cash option of a whopping $537.5 million.

Three people in New York are waking up a whole lot richer. Two New York tickets grabbed $1 million as Match 5 winners, and another New York ticket came out with $20,000 for the Match 5 + Megaplier.

The Mega Millions jackpot was rolling since it was last won with two tickets in California on December 8.

March has been a very good month for Mega Millions jackpot winners. Since the game began in May 2002, 21 jackpots have been won during March, including two exceeding $500 million.

A $656 million prize on March 30, 2012, was shared by winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland; that was a world record for a jackpot game at the time.

A New Jersey player celebrated a $533 million win on March 30, 2018.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Powerball jackpot has also risen to more than $800M dollars.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.13 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

6. $656 million, March 30, 2012, (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

7. $648 million, December 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.13 billion, Mega Millions, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

10.$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

