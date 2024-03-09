Powerball jackpot for Saturday drawing tops a half-billion dollars

Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the second time in 2024, the Powerball jackpot has surpassed half a billion dollars!

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is an estimated $521 million. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $254.8 million.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were: 6-19-28-44-60 Powerball 10

The prize would be the sixth largest Mega Millions ever awarded; only the game's five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $842.4 million.

While the jackpot has evaded players over the past 29 consecutive drawings, 27 tickets nationwide have won prizes worth $1 million or more since the beginning of the jackpot run.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The current Mega Millions drawing has also soared to $735M.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

10.$842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.