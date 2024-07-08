31-year-old woman found dead in sleeping bag in Manhattan was killed, police say

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The death of a woman found inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan last week has been ruled a homicide.

The 31-year-old woman was found dead on Friday just before 5 p.m. in front of 207 East 27th St.

Police said Monday that the victim was shot in the head before she was wrapped in a plastic bag and put in the sleeping bag.

Surveillance video recovered by detectives shows a man in an electric wheelchair dragging her body to where it was eventually found.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

