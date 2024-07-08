31-year-old woman found dead in sleeping bag in Manhattan was killed, police say

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The death of a woman found inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan last week has been ruled a homicide.
The 31-year-old woman was found dead on Friday just before 5 p.m. in front of 207 East 27th St.
Police said Monday that the victim was shot in the head before she was wrapped in a plastic bag and put in the sleeping bag.
Surveillance video recovered by detectives shows a man in an electric wheelchair dragging her body to where it was eventually found.
Eyewitnesses say the body was left with the trash on the street.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
