Person found dead inside sleeping bag on Manhattan street

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person was found dead inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan.
The discovery was made just before 5 p.m. Friday on 207 E. 27th Street when officers responded to reports of a suspicious package.
Officers then saw the sleeping bag and discovered the dead body inside.
Eyewitnesses say the body was left with the trash on the street.
The gender of the body is unknown. An investigation is underway.
