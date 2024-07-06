Person found dead inside sleeping bag on Manhattan street

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person was found dead inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan.

The discovery was made just before 5 p.m. Friday on 207 E. 27th Street when officers responded to reports of a suspicious package.

Officers then saw the sleeping bag and discovered the dead body inside.

Eyewitnesses say the body was left with the trash on the street.

The gender of the body is unknown. An investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Man suspected of driving drunk in deadly nail salon crash arraigned as community mourns victims

Lucy Yang was at the vigil, where hundreds came to mourn the victims.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.