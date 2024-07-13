Vigil for murdered woman found in sleeping bag in Kips Bay

KIPS BAY (WABC) -- A heartbroken community is set to gather in Manhattan lon Saturday to remember a woman who was killed and stuffed into a sleeping bag.
A vigil is happening outside East 27th Street in Kips Bay where 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams was found dead on July 5th.
The medical examiner's office says Williams was shot in the head.
55-year-old Chad Irish has been charged in her death and remains in police custody.
Police say he's been in and out of state prison and has a long criminal background.
The vigil is set get under way at 7:30 p.m.
----------
