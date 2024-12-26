Adams suggests federal prosecutors also take case of accused subway arsonist after woman killed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is suggesting federal prosecutors also take the case of accused subway arsonist Sebastian Zapeta, who police say set a fire that claimed a woman on the subway last week.

The mayor directed the NYPD to partner with federal ICE Homeland Security Investigations "to explore criminal charges ... under the federal arson statute."

The move indicates the mayor's increasing willingness to work with federal law officials to remove migrants charged with crimes from the city.

Under the suggestion, Zapeta would be prosecuted both by the Brooklyn District Attorneys Office and the U.S. Attorneys Office Eastern District, where a conviction under federal law for arson resulting in death could result in a 25-year-to-life sentence. Federal arson charges for property used in interstate commerce resulting in injury could carry a maximum of 40 years.

It is not unprecedented. In Manhattan, Luigi Mangione is currently facing dual prosecutions by both the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorneys Office Southern District.

Zapeta has a return date in Brooklyn criminal court on Friday, where prosecutors could reveal if he has been indicted on charges against him, which include first degree murder. He would be arraigned on the indictment at a later date.

"Like all New Yorkers, Mayor Adams is deeply disturbed by the heinous and depraved act that Sebastian Zapeta-Calil is accused of," a spokesperson for Adams said. "Lighting another human being on fire and watching them burn alive reflects a level of evil that cannot be tolerated. That is why, in coordination with Police Commissioner Tisch, Mayor Adams has directed the NYPD to work within our legal authority and in partnership with ICE's Homeland Security Investigations team to explore criminal charges against Mr. Zapeta-Calil under the federal arson statute."

His victim has not yet been identified, and law enforcement suspects she was a homeless woman sleeping on the subway. They will use fingerprints, if possible, and dental records.

A vigil will be held for her later Thursday at the subway station in Coney Island.

