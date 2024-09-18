Search underway for suspect who crashed car, fled NY State Police in Orange County

WOODBURY, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway in Orange County for a suspect who police say crashed a stolen car and fled from state troopers Wednesday morning.

It happened at Milepost 49, north of Exit 16, on the New York State Thruway in Woodbury.

Investigators say state troopers tried to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Ali Ali, who is wanted by the NYPD in connection with several violent felonies.

Ali ended up crashing the car, which burst into flames, and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were actively searching for him, and Monroe-Woodbury High School, Monroe-Woodbury Middle School, Central Valley Elementary and Smith Clove Elementary were placed on lockout status.

Ali is described as a medium-skinned Indian male, about 5'5" tall and 180 lbs, and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is being asked to call 911 immediately.

New York State Police are also asking residents to check security camera footage and contact State Police Troop F at 845-344-5300 if they see someone matching Ali's description.

