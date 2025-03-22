6 people hurt after fire rips through apartment building in Woodside, Queens

The fire was reported on the first floor of an apartment building in Woodside early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported on the first floor of an apartment building in Woodside early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported on the first floor of an apartment building in Woodside early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported on the first floor of an apartment building in Woodside early Saturday morning.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Six people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Queens overnight.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday at a building on 48th Avenue between 47th Street and 48th Street.

According to the FDNY, more than 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Officials say the fire was reported on the first floor and was put under control around 3:30 a.m.

Five residents and one firefighter suffered minor injuries from the incident.

One man who works in the nearby area described to Eyewitness News what he saw as first responders battled the flames.

"I was working at the bar and I saw all the engines come, and I came out and I saw the smoke coming out the first apartment, in the bottom apartment. It's horrible," he said.

Authorities are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.