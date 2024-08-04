6 injured, including 3 in serious condition, after fire burns through home in Woodside, Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- 6 people were injured after a fire broke out at a home in Queens on Sunday morning.

Citizen App video shows the FDNY responding to the scene after receiving a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at three-story house on 37th Road in Woodside. Firefighter battled the flames and got the fire under control about an hour later.

The blaze began in the basement, according to FDNY officials. Over 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

Of the six injuries reported, three suffered life-threatening injuries. Another person and two firefighters were also hurt and have minor injuries.

Fire marshals are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

