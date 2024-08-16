Police believe the child suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

Three-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Newark, police say

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in Newark, according to police.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said at 5:47 p.m. police responded to a residence at Wainwright Street near Bragaw Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a three-year-old boy who had been shot and two other children who were unharmed.

The child was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police said the shooting appears to have been accidental and self-inflicted.

The incident remains under investigation.

