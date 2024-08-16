Three-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Newark, police say

Police believe the child suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in Newark, according to police.
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said at 5:47 p.m. police responded to a residence at Wainwright Street near Bragaw Avenue for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a three-year-old boy who had been shot and two other children who were unharmed.
The child was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Police said the shooting appears to have been accidental and self-inflicted.
The incident remains under investigation.
