Woman in Santa hat, 2 masked men accused of stealing packages in Yonkers

A woman in a Santa hat and two masked men are accused of stealing packages in Yonkers.

A woman in a Santa hat and two masked men are accused of stealing packages in Yonkers.

A woman in a Santa hat and two masked men are accused of stealing packages in Yonkers.

A woman in a Santa hat and two masked men are accused of stealing packages in Yonkers.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A woman in a Santa hat and two masked men were arrested in Yonkers last month for allegedly stealing packages.

Police responded to the area of 219 Bronx River Road on Nov. 23 around 9 a.m. on reports of three suspicious people.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspects trying to hide behind a nearby vehicle. When they started talking to the suspects, they noticed several open Amazon packages with the contents removed.

It was later determined that the suspects took the packages from the lobby of a building at 345 Bronx River Road.

They were later identified as 41-year-old Adriana Torres, 42-year-old Manuel Ortiz and 48-year-old Vladymir Campos.

All three suspects were arraigned on charges of petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Police are offering tips to the public to make sure that packages are not stolen during the holiday season:

Have packages delivered to where you are, not to where you aren't, such as an office or place of employment.

Use tracking numbers and delivery notifications.

Ask family members or trusted neighbors to accept deliveries

Request packages to be placed in a less obvious spot.

Schedule packages for when someone is home.

Request a signature on delivery if possible.

Install a smart security camera at your front door.

Take advantage of locker services or for packages to be held at delivery distribution centers.

Keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles or people in your neighborhood.

Report any suspicious activity to the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.